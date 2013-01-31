* Flaherty taking steroids to treat rare skin condition
OTTAWA, Jan 31 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty revealed on Thursday he is suffering from a serious
skin disease and is taking steroids that make him appear bloated
and red-faced, but that the problem is not preventing him from
doing his job.
Flaherty's health has been a source of speculation in Ottawa
for months because of his changed appearance.
The minister, 63, has had the rare condition, called bullous
pemphigoid, for nearly a year, his office said in a statement.
"This treatment has in no way impacted Minister Flaherty's
ability to do his job," Flaherty's chief spokesman, Dan Miles,
said in the statement. "The minister says the condition is
clearing up and he is hopeful his appearance will return to
normal in the near future."
The condition causes blisters on the skin and usually
affects people older than 60, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Flaherty's doctor has prescribed a steroid called
prednisone, which has side effects such as bloating, weight
gain, redness in the face and bouts of sleeplessness.
In an interview with the Globe and Mail newspaper, published
on Thursday, Flaherty said he has fielded questions about
videotaped interviews in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 25 in which
he had appeared to be slurring his speech.
He attributed his speech to the effects of the medication,
which can cause dry mouth and mouth sores, and said he was
exhausted from an overnight flight before his meetings in Davos.
Asked about his alcohol consumption, he said: "Since I've
been on my medication, I drink less because I have to listen to
what my doctor tells me when he says it's okay to have a glass
of wine or two, or a beer or two, but that's it."
Flaherty told the newspaper he had informed Prime Minister
Stephen Harper about his health problems late last year.
He said he intends to remain finance minister until the
government's budget is balanced, a goal set for 2015.