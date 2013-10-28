UPDATE 1-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
OTTAWA Oct 28 The Canadian government has no plans to clamp down for now on the housing market even though housing prices are rising again, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday. But he pledged to investigate if a temporary bubble was forming.
Flaherty also said he would balance the budget in the fiscal year 2015/16 and would deliver "not a tiny surplus".
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme