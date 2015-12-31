(Adds Air Canada statement on number of passengers sent to
hospitals)
Dec 30 Turbulence on an Air Canada
flight from China injured multiple passengers on Wednesday,
forcing it to land in Calgary, Alberta, the airline said.
Twenty-one passengers were transferred to hospitals from the
airport - eight with non-life-threatening injuries and 13 sent
for observation, it said in a statement.
Air Canada flight 88 departed from Shanghai and was headed
to Toronto, carrying 332 passengers and 19 crew.
The airline said it would be making arrangements to
accommodate the other passengers, including those continuing on
to Toronto, and that the incident was being investigated.
There was no immediate indication of what caused the
turbulence.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Jeffrey
Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Alan Crosby and Peter Cooney)