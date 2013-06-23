By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 23 Power outages in the
Canadian oil capital of Calgary could last for weeks or even
months, city authorities said on Sunday, as record breaking
flood waters moved downstream to threaten smaller communities in
southeastern Alberta.
Even as officials told 65,000 Calgary residents they could
start returning to their water-damaged homes, 10,000 people in
were evacuated in Medicine Hat, where the South Saskatchewan
River is expected to burst its banks.
CF Industries said it was temporarily halting
production at its Medicine Hat facility, Canada's largest
nitrogen fertilizer complex, as a precautionary measure in view
of the flooding.
The floods have closed key transit arteries, including some
rail lines and the east-west TransCanada Highway, and displaced
more than 100,000 people.
The floods already look significantly worse than those of
2005, which caused C$400 million ($383 million) in damage.
Three people have been confirmed dead.
But officials say it is too early to put a figure on the
damage in the Western Canadian province and in Calgary, its
largest city, with a population of 1.1 million.
"It will certainly be at least the middle of the week before
people will be going back to work. There are some pockets of
downtown where normality will not return for weeks," Calgary
Mayor Naheed Nenshi told a news conference.
"We have turned a corner. We are still in a state of
emergency, but our hearts and thoughts and prayers are now with
our colleagues downstream."
Bruce Burrell, director of the Calgary Emergency Management
Agency, said it could take days, weeks or perhaps even months to
restore all power in the downtown core, where many of Canada's
oil companies have their headquarters.
Many of the companies were making plans for employees to
work from home.
Heavy rains were blamed for 750 barrels of synthetic oil
spilling from a pipeline approximately 70 kilometers (40 miles)
south of the oil town of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta,
early on Saturday.
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said the
cause of the spill was still under investigation but unusually
heavy rain may have resulted in ground movements that impacted
the pipeline.
The oilfields were not threatened by the floods.
Enbridge also has shut down two other major oil pipelines
serving Canada's oil sands region as a precaution. Canada is the
biggest supplier of energy to the United States.
There was little, if any, trade in Canadian crude oil on
Friday, after the evacuations started in Calgary. Net Energy
Inc, one of the two main Calgary crude brokers, said it would be
open for business this week with brokers working remotely.
INSURANCE GAPS
Jeff Burke, president and CEO of insurers Western Financial
Group, said many Canadian homeowners would not be covered for
damages resulting from groundwater flooding.
"There is no flood insurance in Canada, so people do not
have coverage for this. Where there's some coverage in some
cases is if they have sewer back-up cover," Burke said.
"Just looking at water levels, what we have experienced and
the destruction is much more severe now than in 2005."
The company is headquartered in High River, one of the
communities worst affected by the flooding, and the site of the
three deaths recorded so far.
The floods followed 36 hours of unusually heavy rain that
pushed the volume of water in rivers to record levels. Some
communities received six months of their normal rainfall in
fewer than two days.
Evacuations started on Thursday and utility Enmax switched
off power to central Calgary on Friday afternoon to avoid water
damage to its downtown facilities.
Troops have been helping evacuate residents and throw up
sand or earth barriers to protect low-lying communities.
Soldiers on Sunday helped shore up the east bank of the Bow
River in Calgary and ensure the stability of an substation
belonging to utility Enmax.
City authorities said 24,000 Enmax customers were still
without power.