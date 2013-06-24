TORONTO, June 24 Alberta Premier Alison Redford
on Monday promised C$1 billion ($950 million) in initial funding
to help pay for damage caused by major flooding this past
weekend, and said the oil-rich province would no longer be able
to balance its operating budget this year.
Redford said funding was a preliminary contribution to pay
for the initial cost of cleaning up the floods in southern
Alberta that began last week and for those that affected the oil
sands center of Fort McMurray earlier this month.
The province said some of the money would be used to provide
cash to thousands of evacuees and to help home and business
owners anxious to begin reconstruction after the worst floods in
the province's history.
Redford said the initial funding would come from the
province's contingency fund. The fund once held C$11 billion but
has dwindled since the financial crisis.
Redford, who was speaking to reporters at a news conference
overlooking the still-swollen Bow River and the closed towers of
Calgary's downtown, said the fund could handle the expense
because of her government's plan, introduced in the March
budget, to tap financial markets to fund infrastructure
spending.
However, the government had planned to balance the operating
side of its budget in the current fiscal year. Now, with the
prospect of paying at least C$1 billion to repair flood-damaged
infrastructure, Redford backed away from that promise.
"Are we sticking to plans to balance the budget?" Redford
said at a news conference in Calgary. "No we're not."
The costs of the flood, which killed at least three people,
has not yet been tallied. But much of the bill for
reconstruction will come from the federal government under a
complex funding formula. However, Redford warned that work could
stretch out for as long as a decade.
"I don't want to scare people," she said. "But when we talk
about what's going to happen, we're talking about a 10-year
plan."