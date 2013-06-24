By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 24 Calgary will push
ahead with its annual Stampede festival on July 5, a marquee
event that draws a million people, despite massive flooding that
swamped the venue and left the downtown of Canada's oil capital
without power, officials said on Monday.
The worst flooding in decades late last week turned streets
in Calgary and other towns in southern Alberta into fast-running
rivers, wreaking damage that will likely cost billions of
dollars for repairs and clean-up operations.
The Stampede, a 10-day bonanza of rodeo, street parties and
corporate entertainment, pumps C$340 million ($320 million) a
year into the economy of Calgary, Alberta's largest city.
"We're going to do whatever it takes to be ready by July 5,"
Calgary Stampede Chief Executive Vern Kimball told reporters,
promising that volunteers would accelerate their schedule to get
facilities ready in time for the event.
City officials said on Monday they expected to reopen
downtown Calgary over the next two to three days, but the city's
mayor has urged companies to encourage employees to work
remotely for several days.
Missing out on income from the Stampede would only increase
the economic impact of the flood, which is already sure to be
far greater than the C$400 million in damages caused by the
"flood of the century" of 2005.
BMO Capital Markets said the latest deluge could cut
Canadian gross domestic product by 0.1 percentage points in
June, at a conservative estimate, while total losses could be
C$3 billion-C$5 billion.
Alberta Premier Allison Redford promised C$1 billion in
initial funding to help pay for damage, some of which will be
covered by the federal government. Some repair work could
stretch out over a decade, she said.
The flood swamped part of Calgary's downtown core, home to
the headquarters of most of Canada's oil and gas industry, where
power is likely to be out for days or even weeks in some
pockets. It also forced about 10 percent of the city's 1.1
million residents out of their homes.
In communities south of Calgary, floods killed three people
and also forced evacuations and plant closures.
The floods temporarily halted the movement of potash, an
important fertilizer, from mines in the next-door province of
Saskatchewan to West Coast ports and shut a big beef processing
plant and a fertilizer plant. But companies said they did not
expect the disruption to last long.
HEADING HOME
Officials said about 65,000 Calgary residents had now
returned to the houses they left on Friday after the Bow and
Elbow rivers spilled their banks.
Homeowners piled damaged furniture and other garbage on
front lawns and at curbs and used snow shovels to push layers of
silt into already grimy streets.
"We are selling lots of mops, lots of pails, lots of garbage
bags," said Keith Attrill, assistant manager at a Home Depot
store. "It's the initial clean-up. We are much busier
than normal."
Toronto contractor Mike Feldstein said he flew to Calgary
two days ago, and has six trucks loaded with supplies on their
way.
"We had an apartment today where it was mud and sewage
everywhere. The first floor was destroyed. The laundry machine
was on its side, fridges were tipped over because they had been
floating down the hallway," he said. "People are devastated."
TWISTED TRACKS
Sorting out its transit problems is among the many issues
that Calgary will have to tackle in short order to prepare for
the Stampede. News photos showed buckled, twisted tracks on the
transit line that services Stampede Park.
John Jackson, executive director of the Calgary Hotel
Association, said nine downtown hotels were still without power,
but there was no major water damage.
Although oil company headquarters in Calgary were closed,
traders monitored the crude market remotely.
"We are all working remotely using iPhones and BlackBerrys,"
said one Calgary-based crude trader, who expected volumes to be
very thin. "Other than not being able to stand up and holler
across the desk, it's fairly normal."
However, oil pipelines that move almost 1 million barrels
per day of Alberta oil sands crude remained shut after a spill
on a smaller line that may have been caused by the flooding in
the southern part of the province..
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil company,
said late on Monday it has temporarily reduced output from its
Fort McMurray operations because of the precautionary shutdown
of the Enbridge pipeline system within the Fort McMurray region.
The company said it is using its existing storage capacity,
as well as moving volume on its oil sands pipeline, while it
works with Enbridge to bring its pipelines back into operation.
Canadian Pacific Railway said its main line west of
Calgary had reopened after crews restored portions of the track
that had been hit by the floods.
But the TransCanada Highway, Canada's main east-west road
link, was still partially closed at Canmore, Alberta, a resort
town that is a gateway to the Canadian Rockies.