June 24 Floods in Alberta have temporarily
halted the movement of potash from mines to West Coast ports and
shut a big beef processing plant and a fertilizer plant, but
companies do not expect the impact to last for long.
Richard Downey, spokesman for Agrium Inc, which
owns export marketing agency Canpotex Ltd with Potash
Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc and Mosaic Co,
said potash shipments to the West Coast from mines in
Saskatchewan likely stopped late last week, but should resume
within days after delays equivalent to those from a winter
snowstorm.
The mines in Saskatchewan, the province that holds more than
40 percent of the world's known reserves of the crop nutrient,
are not affected by the flooding.
Floods also led to the closing of Cargill Ltd's
big beef-processing plant at High River, Alberta and CF
Industries Holdings Inc's nitrogen fertilizer complex at
Medicine Hat, Alberta.
The flood has had no significant impact on potash shipments
from Canadian mines to North American markets, said Mosaic
spokesman Rob Litt.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reopened its main line
west of Calgary through the Banff-Canmore region of Alberta on
Monday and it expected to restore a segment of its south line to
Lethbridge, Alberta, by Thursday.
The lines of Canadian National Railway Co lie
outside the main flooded area and a CN spokesman said the
company had not been affected.
Cargill said it closed its beef-processing plant as of
Friday due to flooded roads and disruption of the fresh water
supply.
The plant is one of Canada's two biggest beef facilities,
slaughtering 4,500 head of cattle daily. It is expected to
resume meat production on Tuesday and slaughtering on Wednesday,
assuming fresh water is available, spokesman Mike Martin said.
JBS USA Holdings Inc spokesman Cameron Bruett said
the company's beef plant at Brooks, Alberta, was operating
normally. It was also business as usual at Agrium's nitrogen
fertilizer plant at Carseland, Alberta, and Methanex Corp's
methanol plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta, company
officials said.