TORONTO Oct 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after hitting
its weakest level in more than two weeks the day before, as
commodity prices recovered somewhat.
The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known,
traded in a tight range above C$1.31, a level it hit for the
first time since Oct. 6, after the Bank of Canada trimmed its
growth outlook on Wednesday.
* At 7:48 a.m. EDT (1148 GMT), the Canadian dollar
traded at C$1.3121 to the greenback, or 76.21 U.S. cents,
stronger than Wednesday's official close of C$1.3137, or 76.12
U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3103, while its weakest was C$1.3149.
* U.S. crude prices were up 1.31 percent to $45.79,
while Brent crude added 1.38 percent to $48.51.
* Copper prices advanced 1.6 percent to $5,255 a
tonne.
* The Canadian dollar was outperforming most of its key
currency counterparts, including the euro, the Japanese yen and
commodity-linked peer the Australian dollar.
* Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down half a
Canadian cent to yield 0.537 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 20 Canadian cents to yield 1.481 percent.
