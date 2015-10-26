* Canadian dollar at C$1.3146, or 76.07 U.S. cents

* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

TORONTO Oct 26 The Canadian dollar gained slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after sharply weakening at the end of last week, with a small rise in the price of oil helping the commodity-linked currency.

* At 8:44 a.m. EDT (1244 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.3146 to the greenback, or 76.07 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.3175, or 75.90 U.S. cents.

* It hit a three-week low on Friday after weak domestic inflation data.

* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3131, while its weakest was C$1.3184.

* U.S. crude oil was down 0.3 percent to $44.47 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3 percent to $47.83.

* The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming most of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.31 and C$1.318 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets.

* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 28 Canadian cents to yield 1.476 percent.

* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -11.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -59.1 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)