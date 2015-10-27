* Canadian dollar at C$1.3188, or 75.83 U.S. cents
* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Oct 27 The Canadian dollar breached
C$1.32 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for the first time
since Oct. 2, weakening in line with a fall in the price of oil
and a slip in global equities as investors await word from the
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The commodity-linked currency was weaker against most of its
key counterparts, as a gauge of U.S. business spending plans
disappointed. The United States is Canada's biggest
trading partner by far.
* At 8:43AM ET (1243 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3188 to the greenback, or 75.83 U.S. cents,
weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3163, or 75.97 U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3152, while its weakest level was C$1.3201.
* U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $43.23 a
barrel, while Brent lost 1 percent to $47.09.
* A Bank of Canada deputy governor is due to speak on
inflation targeting at 11:30 ET (1530 GMT). (here)
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.3165
and C$1.3245 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to
RBC Capital Markets.
* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.506 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 1.418 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -11.9 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -61.5 basis points.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)