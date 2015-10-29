* Canadian dollar at C$1.3176, or 75.90 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as domestic producer prices slipped and data showed U.S. economic growth braked sharply in the third quarter. U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.5 percent annual rate after expanding at a 3.9 percent clip in the second quarter. Canadian producer prices slipped 0.3 percent, below the 0.1 percent drop expected, on lower prices for energy and petroleum products. * At 9:05 a.m. ET (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.3176 to the greenback, or 75.90 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.3192, or 75.80 U.S. cents. * The currency's weakest level so far in the session was C$1.3237. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.65 percent to $46.24, while Brent crude lost 0.06 percent to $49.02. * The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming most of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.3170 and C$1.3270 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.550 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.494 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -17.4 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -63.7 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)