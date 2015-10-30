* Canadian dollar at C$1.3166, or 75.95 U.S. cents
* Bond prices little changed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Oct 30 The Canadian dollar was
unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, trading in a
tight range after two days of gains and on track for a 1.4
percent rise in October.
The currency initially slipped after gross domestic product
figures for August showed modest gains, in line with
expectations, before retracing.
"The wider theme I would say is towards a stronger U.S.
dollar on the heels of the Fed," said David Tulk, chief Canada
macro strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. "It's very much a
wait-and-see proposition at this stage."
* At 9:28 a.m. ET (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3166 to the greenback, or 75.95 U.S. cents,
compared with Thursday's close of C$1.3167, or 75.95 U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3126, while its weakest was C$1.3192.
* U.S. crude prices were up 0.24 percent at $46.17 a
barrel, while Brent added 0.88 percent to $49.23.
* The Canadian dollar, which fell against most key
currencies, is expected to trade between C$1.3080 and C$1.3180
against the greenback on Friday, according to RBC Capital
Markets.
* Canadian government bond prices were little changed across
the maturity curve, with the two-year flat to yield
0.576 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 4
Canadian cents to yield 1.544 percent. The 4-year slipped.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -16.9 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -62.1 basis points.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)