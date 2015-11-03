* Canadian dollar at C$1.3137, or 76.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Nov 3 The Canadian dollar weakened against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, ignoring rising oil prices as investors await comments from a string of U.S. Federal Reserve officials that could strengthen the case for a December rate hike there. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will testify to U.S. Congress on Wednesday, while four other members will make public appearances on the same day. The Fed surprised markets late last month with a specific reference to possibly tightening monetary policy at their December meeting. Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank, is due to speak at 1:30 ET (1830 GMT) on Tuesday. In comments published on the weekend, Draghi said the bank would do what is needed to keep its inflation target on track. * At 9:16 a.m. ET (1416 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3137 to the greenback, or 76.12 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday's close of C$1.3099, or 76.34 U.S. cents. * It was mixed versus other key currency counterparts. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3080, while its weakest level was C$1.3159. * U.S. crude prices were up 1.8 percent to $46.99, while Brent crude added 1.4 percent to $49.48. * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.587 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 17 Canadian cents to yield 1.593 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -18.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -60.6 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)