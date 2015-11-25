* Canadian dollar at C$1.3318 or 75.09 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, Nov 25 The Canadian dollar edged lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, pressured by pullback in crude oil and stronger-than -expected U.S. durable goods data, but pushed to a fresh four-month high against the euro. Crude oil traded lower as the focus shifted back to a deep global supply glut, after having been driven higher on Tuesday by raised geopolitical tensions. U.S. crude prices were down 1.49 percent to $42.23 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.45 percent to $45.45. U.S. durable goods rose more than anticipated in October and jobless claims fell, but that was offset by tepid consumer spending for October. At 9:23 a.m. EST (1423 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3318 to the greenback, or 75.09 U.S, slightly weaker than Tuesday's official close of C$1.3309, or 75.14 U.S. cents, but having rebounded from a seven-week low on Monday at 1.3436. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3280, while its weakest level was C$1.3337. Against the euro, the Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.4095, having made a fresh four-month high at C$1.4067. Weighing on the euro, Reuters reported that Euro zone central bank officials are considering options such as whether to stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt ahead of the next European Central Bank meeting. Canada's economy is rebounding following a modest contraction in the first half of the year, boosted by non-energy exports and investment, which will help growth reach 2-1/2 percent in 2017, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson said on Tuesday. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.626 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.613 percent. Canada-U.S. spreads were little changed, with the two-year bond spread at -31.4 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -62.9 basis points. The Bank of Canada will conduct a C$1.4 billion 30-year auction on behalf of the Government of Canada. The bidding deadline is 12:00 p.m EST (1700 GMT). On Thursday, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will give an economic update for the province, while October producer and raw material price data is awaited on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)