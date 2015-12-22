* Canadian dollar at C$1.3943 or 71.72 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Dec 22 The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, although it pared some gains after crude oil prices turned lower and U.S. third-quarter economic growth was downgraded less than anticipated. Oil prices were unable to sustain a bounce after falling to 11-year lows in the previous session. U.S. crude prices were down 0.25 percent to $35.72 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.63 percent to $36.12. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2 percent annual pace in the third quarter, slightly slower than the 2.1 percent previously reported, but better than the 1.9 percent pace economists had expected. At 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3943 to the greenback, or 71.72 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.3965, or 71.61 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3917, while its weakest was C$1.3965. It touched a more than 11-year low of C$1.4003 on Friday. Canadian average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees rose 0.5 percent in October from the previous month, data from Statistics Canada showed, and 1.9 percent from a year earlier. The number of non-farm payroll jobs rose 23,900 following an increase of 51,700 in September. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.507 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.405 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 0.7 of a basis point narrower at -45.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was 1 basis point narrower at -80.4 basis points, trimming recent outperformance for Canadian government bonds. Canadian GDP data for October is awaited on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll is for a 0.2 percent gain after falling 0.5 percent in September. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)