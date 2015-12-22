* Canadian dollar at C$1.3943 or 71.72 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
TORONTO, Dec 22 The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, although it pared some
gains after crude oil prices turned lower and U.S. third-quarter
economic growth was downgraded less than anticipated.
Oil prices were unable to sustain a bounce after falling to
11-year lows in the previous session.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.25 percent to $35.72 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.63 percent to
$36.12.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2 percent annual pace
in the third quarter, slightly slower than the 2.1 percent
previously reported, but better than the 1.9 percent pace
economists had expected.
At 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3943 to the greenback, or 71.72 U.S. cents,
stronger than Monday's close of C$1.3965, or 71.61 U.S. cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3917,
while its weakest was C$1.3965. It touched a more than 11-year
low of C$1.4003 on Friday.
Canadian average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll
employees rose 0.5 percent in October from the previous month,
data from Statistics Canada showed, and 1.9 percent from a year
earlier. The number of non-farm payroll jobs rose 23,900
following an increase of 51,700 in September.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 3.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.507 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.405 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 0.7 of a basis
point narrower at -45.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread
was 1 basis point narrower at -80.4 basis points, trimming
recent outperformance for Canadian government bonds.
Canadian GDP data for October is awaited on Wednesday. The
median estimate in a Reuters poll is for a 0.2 percent gain
after falling 0.5 percent in September.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)