TORONTO, Dec 23 The Canadian dollar strengthened
against the greenback on Wednesday after oil prices edged up
following an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3914 to the
greenback, or 71.87 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of
C$1.3937, or 71.75 U.S. cents.
Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity
curve, with the two-year down 3 Canadian cents to
yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year was
down 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.436 percent.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3897,
while its weakest level was C$1.3935.
Canadian gross domestic data for October is due at 08:30
a.m. EST.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.72 percent to $36.76 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1.94 percent to
$36.81.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)