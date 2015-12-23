* Canadian dollar at C$1.3914, or 71.87 cents * Bond prices fall across the maturity curve TORONTO, Dec 23 The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday after oil prices edged up following an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3914 to the greenback, or 71.87 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3937, or 71.75 U.S. cents. Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year was down 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.436 percent. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3897, while its weakest level was C$1.3935. Canadian gross domestic data for October is due at 08:30 a.m. EST. U.S. crude prices were up 1.72 percent to $36.76 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.94 percent to $36.81. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)