By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 21 The Canadian dollar settled
barely weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, a respite
from the rollercoaster in risk appetite of recent days triggered
by speculation over Britain's future in the European Union.
The commodity-linked currency was buffeted by oil prices,
which weighed before turning positive post-settlement on data
showing a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. inventory.
It also likely got a boost from comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that potential U.S. rate hikes this
year would hinge on a rebound in hiring needed to convince
policymakers the U.S economy is not faltering.
The Canadian dollar settled at C$1.2811 to the
greenback, or 78.06 U.S. cents, very slightly weaker than
Monday's close of C$1.2809, or 78.07 U.S. cents.
It traded in a tight range, between C$1.2825 and C$1.2763,
its strongest level since June 13.
The currency had weakened for most of last week before
changing direction in the prior two sessions as momentum in the
British EU referendum campaign shifted from "leave" to "remain."
North American stock markets were also little changed, as
opinion polls and surveys showed the likely outcome of Britain's
referendum balancing on a knife-edge.
"People have pared back their risk, they have their views
and are waiting to see what happens" with the vote on Thursday,
said Darcy Browne, managing director of foreign exchange sales
at CIBC Capital Markets.
He said their clients are currently more interested in
positioning on rates than currencies because of the uncertainty.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 4
Canadian cents to yield 0.608 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 37 Canadian cents to yield 1.251 percent.
Domestic retail sales data is due on Wednesday. Retail sales
are expected to have climbed by 0.9 percent in April after
falling in March.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris
Reese)