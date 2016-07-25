* Canadian dollar at C$1.3208, or 75.71 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, July 25 The commodity-linked Canadian dollar on Monday hit its weakest level against its U.S. counterpart since March, hurt by a slide in oil prices on concerns about oversupply and economic headwinds. * At 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3208 to the greenback, or 75.71 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3146, or 76.07 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3125, while at one point it touched C$1.3225, its weakest since March 28. * U.S. crude prices were down 2 percent at $43.29 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.8 percent to $44.88. * Canada's economy should rebound "over the course of the year" from the impact of a wildfire in its energy heartland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Chengdu, China. * The Canadian dollar was underperforming most of its key currency counterparts. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.568 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.097 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -15.1 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -46.8 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)