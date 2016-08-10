* Canadian dollar at C$1.3016, or 76.83 U.S. cents
* C$ touches its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990
* Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
* 10-year yield touches its lowest since July 11 at 0.965
percent
TORONTO, Aug 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday
as oil edged higher and the greenback suffered broad-based
losses.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies as investors re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates this year.
Oil rose even as analysts mostly expected no impact on
actual supplies from talk of a potential producer meeting to
discuss propping up prices. U.S. crude prices were up
0.37 percent to $42.93 a barrel.
At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3016 to the greenback, or 76.83 U.S. cents,
much stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3123, or 76.20 U.S.
cents.
The currency has regained all the ground it lost on Friday
after a slump in domestic jobs and a record-wide trade deficit
contrasted with a robust U.S. jobs report.
Its weakest level of the session was C$1.3122, while it
touched its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990.
Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
bond firmed 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.500 percent
and the benchmark 10-year climbed 20 Canadian cents
to yield 0.994 percent.
The 10-year yield touched its lowest since July 11 at 0.965
percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)