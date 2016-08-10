* Canadian dollar at C$1.3016, or 76.83 U.S. cents * C$ touches its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990 * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve * 10-year yield touches its lowest since July 11 at 0.965 percent TORONTO, Aug 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil edged higher and the greenback suffered broad-based losses. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as investors re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. Oil rose even as analysts mostly expected no impact on actual supplies from talk of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping up prices. U.S. crude prices were up 0.37 percent to $42.93 a barrel. At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3016 to the greenback, or 76.83 U.S. cents, much stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3123, or 76.20 U.S. cents. The currency has regained all the ground it lost on Friday after a slump in domestic jobs and a record-wide trade deficit contrasted with a robust U.S. jobs report. Its weakest level of the session was C$1.3122, while it touched its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year bond firmed 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.500 percent and the benchmark 10-year climbed 20 Canadian cents to yield 0.994 percent. The 10-year yield touched its lowest since July 11 at 0.965 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)