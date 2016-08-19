* Canadian dollar at C$1.2856, or 77.78 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across steeper maturity curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Aug 19 The Canadian dollar fell against
its U.S. counterpart on Friday after weaker-than-expected
domestic retail sales data, although some losses were pared as
oil prices rose.
Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in June
on weaker sales of food and alcohol, while fewer consumers
shopped at general merchandise stores, data from Statistics
Canada showed.
"It just suggests that maybe the Canadian consumer is
growing a bit tired of carrying the burden of growth. And we
don't really have a lot of other things that are supporting
growth right now if the Canadian consumer steps back," said
David Watt, chief economist at HSBC Canada.
Still, the Bank of Canada is unlikely to react until it sees
more data for the third quarter, Watt said.
The implied probability of an interest rate cut this year
from the central bank edged up to 22 percent from 20 percent
before the data, overnight index swaps data showed.
In a separate report, Canada's annual inflation rate cooled
as expected in July to 1.3 percent from June's 1.5 percent rate,
pulled down by cheaper gasoline prices. Annual core inflation
was more robust at 2.1 percent.
At 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2856 to the greenback, or 77.78 U.S. cents,
weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.2771, or 78.30 U.S. cents.
The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2774,
while its weakest was C$1.2892.
On Thursday, the loonie touched its highest in nearly
eight-weeks at C$1.2765.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.21 percent at $48.32 a
barrel, supported by a lift in sentiment over talks next month
on a possible output freeze.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies,
clawing back some of this week's losses.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
bond dipped 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.578 percent
and the benchmark 10-year declined 30 Canadian cents
to yield 1.073 percent.
The curve steepened as the spread between the 2-year and
10-year yields widened by 2.7 basis points to 49.5 basis points,
indicating underperformance for longer-dated maturities.
On Thursday, the spread hit its narrowest since June 2008 at
46.8 basis points.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)