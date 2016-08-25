* Canadian dollar at C$1.2927, or 77.36 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Aug 25 The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday despite solid U.S. data and lower oil prices, trading in a narrow range before the start of a global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole. Data showed U.S. core capital goods orders rose the most in six months, offering a tentative sign that a downturn in U.S. business spending is starting to ease, which may be good news for Canada's exporters. Weak U.S. business investment has hampered a long-awaited pick-up in growth of Canada's non-energy exports, economists say, while a weaker Canadian dollar has not helped exports as much as expected. Oil prices slipped as the market focused on oversupply and fading expectation of a production freeze. U.S. crude prices were down 0.26 percent to $46.65 a barrel. Investors are awaiting clues from Jackson Hole on the U.S. interest rate outlook, with the focus on Friday's keynote speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2927 to the greenback, or 77.36 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.2930, or 77.34 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2899, while its weakest level was C$1.2940. Canadian government bond prices were lower in sympathy with Treasuries after the solid U.S. data. The two-year bond fell 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.586 percent and the benchmark 10-year declined 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.056 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)