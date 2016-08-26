* Canadian dollar at C$1.2881, or 77.63 U.S. cents
TORONTO, Aug 26 The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the greenback edged
lower ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
that could map out a clearer path for U.S. interest rates.
Losses for the U.S. dollar against a basket of major
currencies came as data showed U.S. economic growth was a bit
more sluggish than initially thought in the second quarter.
Investors were wary of Yellen hinting at a near-term
interest rate hike when she speaks, which could divert some of
the liquidity that has underpinned riskier assets worldwide,
though others predicted she would strike a more equivocal note.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is attending the
annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole at which Yellen
is speaking, but will not have a speaking role, a spokesperson
for the central bank said earlier this week.
U.S. crude prices were unchanged at $47.33 a barrel.
Oil fell earlier in the day after the Saudi energy minister
watered down expectations that the world's largest producers
might agree next month to limit their output.
At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2881 to the greenback, or 77.63 U.S. cents,
stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.2926, or 77.36 U.S.
The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2922,
while it touched its strongest since Tuesday at C$1.2862.
Canada will likely maintain its 2 percent inflation target
and bypass alternative policy goals when the central bank renews
its inflation-control agreement this year, strategists say, but
the main measure of core inflation may change.
Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across
the maturity curve, with the two-year bond up 1.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.584 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.056 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)