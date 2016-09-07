(Adds analyst quotes, updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.2900, or 77.52 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Aug. 19 at C$1.2823 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 7 The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, retreating from a nearly three-week high after a more dovish than expected statement from the Bank of Canada. The Bank of Canada warned that the economy could be weaker than it anticipated just two months ago as exports disappointed, but the central bank held its policy rate steady at 0.50 percent as it stuck to a forecast that growth will bounce back in the second half. "The story is a slightly more dovish Bank of Canada and a weaker Ivey PMI just helping to soften the loonie out and getting it back into this familiar range," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX. The Bank of Canada's more dovish stance will raise expectations for some that the central bank will cut interest rates, Sahota added. The central bank last cut in July 2015, lowering its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent. The implied probability of a rate cut by the end of the year edged slightly higher to 12 percent from 10 percent before the rate decision, overnight index swaps data showed. The central bank's concern about the outlook for U.S. business investment "feeds into the Canadian export profile," said Jimmy Jean, senior economist at Desjardins. Weak U.S. business investment has hampered a long-awaited pickup in growth of Canada's non-energy exports, while a weaker Canadian dollar has not helped exports as much as expected. The Canadian dollar ended at C$1.2900 to the greenback, or 77.52 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.2847, or 77.84 U.S. cents. The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2914, while it touched its strongest since Aug. 19 at C$1.2823. Losses for the loonie came despite higher oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 67 cents at $45.50 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. The pace of purchasing activity in Canada slowed more than expected in August, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 52.3 from 57.0 in July. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year price up 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.542 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.002 percent. The two-year yield fell further below its U.S. equivalent, with the spread shifting 2.3 basis points to -19.6 basis points, as Canadian government bonds outperformed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alan Crosby and Jonathan Oatis)