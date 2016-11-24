* Canadian dollar at C$1.3496, or 74.10 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Nov 24 The Canadian dollar was unchanged against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback trimmed some recent gains against a basket of major currencies and oil edged higher. A modest pullback for the U.S. dollar came amid thinner volumes, with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Oil prices firmed ahead of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production. U.S. crude prices were up 0.17 percent to $48.04 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. At 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3496 to the greenback, or 74.10 U.S. cents, unchanged from Wednesday's close. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3477, while its weakest was C$1.3535. The loonie touched last week its weakest in eight months at C$1.3589. The number of non-farm payroll jobs was up 65,200 in September, following a decline of 12,600 in August, Statistics Canada said. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.678 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 30 Canadian cents to yield 1.57 percent. On Wednesday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday since December at 1.614 percent. Bond yields have been rising since the U.S. election as investors bet that President-elect Donald Trump will pursue policies that boost inflation. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)