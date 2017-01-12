* Canadian dollar at C$1.3093, or 76.38 U.S. cents
* Loonie hits its strongest since Oct. 19 at C$1.3028
* Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve
TORONTO, Jan 12 The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a near 3-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday
as oil prices rose and the greenback extended losses that began
after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference a day
earlier.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies, pressured by a loss of confidence in the U.S.
reflation trade which has dominated markets since Trump's
election.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on
reports key OPEC members were cutting production as promised and
on forecasts of strong demand growth in China.
U.S. crude prices were up 2.26 percent at $53.43 a
barrel.
At 9:19 a.m. ET (1419 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3093 to the greenback, or 76.38 U.S. cents,
stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.3177, or 75.89 U.S.
cents.
The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.3195,
while it touched its strongest since Oct. 19 at C$1.3028.
Gains for the loonie follow upbeat domestic data since the
start of the year, including a surge in jobs in December and the
first trade surplus in more than two years in November while a
Bank of Canada survey pointed to improving business conditions.
Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
rose 2.7 Canadian cents to yield 0.767 percent and
the 10-year climbed 24 Canadian cents to yield 1.650
percent.
Canadian new housing prices rose 0.2 percent in November
from October amid price increases across much of Ontario,
Statistics Canada said.
Separately, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price
Index showed home prices rose 0.3 percent in December from a
month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the
biggest market, and Victoria, while Vancouver prices fell again.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)