* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3332, or 75.01 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across yield curve TORONTO, April 10 The Canadian dollar firmed on Monday to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose, while the strength of recent domestic data added to support for the loonie ahead of this week's Bank of Canada decision on interest rates. U.S. crude prices settled up 84 cents at $53.08 a barrel, supported by a renewed shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield and heightened tension over Syria following the U.S. missile strike. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. "There is some followthrough from the robust jobs number last week," said Bipan Rai, senior macro strategist at CIBC Capital Markets. Data on Friday showed that Canada added a greater-than-expected 19,400 jobs in March, adding to recent evidence that the economy has finally turned the corner. It is going to be difficult for the central bank to drive home a dovish message given that "the data has been so robust," Rai added. The Bank of Canada will release its interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar ended at C$1.3332 to the greenback, or 75.01 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.3410, or 74.57 U.S. cents. The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.3425, while it touched its strongest since April 3 at C$1.3328. Gains for the loonie came as data showed that Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest level in more than nine years. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 253,720 units, topping economists' forecasts for 215,000. Still, speculators have increased bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the most since March 2016, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Canadian dollar net short positions increased to 30,225 contracts as of April 4 from 28,217 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year flat to yield 0.762 percent and the 10-year falling 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.602 percent. On Friday, the 10-year yield touched a more than four-month low at 1.505 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)