* Canadian dollar at C$1.3488, or 74.14 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
TORONTO, April 20 The Canadian dollar was little
changed at a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on
Thursday after two days of sharp losses, as oil prices steadied
and domestic bond yields picked up slightly more than
Treasuries.
At 8:46 a.m. ET (1246 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3488 to the greenback, or 74.14 U.S. cents,
slightly stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.3480, or 74.18
U.S. cents.
It was trading in a tight range between C$1.3462 and
C$1.3495, after changing hands in the C$1.33 range earlier in
the week.
Oil prices regained some ground as leading Gulf oil
producers signaled a likely extension of OPEC-led supply cuts
beyond the middle of the year.
The province of Ontario is set to announce a series of
measures including a 15-percent non-resident foreign buyers tax
on property purchases to rein in runaway housing prices, the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) News reported.
Investors are also awaiting inflation data due at 8:30 a.m.
on Friday for further signs that the country's economy is
picking up. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices
to have risen 0.4 percent in March, up from 0.2 percent in
February.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 3.4
Canadian cents to yield 0.742 percent and the benchmark 10-year
off 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.488 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was slightly narrower
at -45.5 basis points, while the 10-year spread was also tighter
at -75.1 basis points.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)