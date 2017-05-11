BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3736, or 72.80 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 2-year spread versus Treasuries hits widest gap in 10 years TORONTO, May 11 The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as a ratings downgrade for the country's major banks offset higher oil prices. Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, pointing to rising domestic consumer debt and the country's elevated housing prices that leaves lenders more vulnerable to a slowdown in the Canadian economy. Speculators had already become bearish on the Canadian dollar in the face of depressed oil prices and a more uncertain trade outlook with the United States. The trade where investors selling Canadian assets on the expectation that the country's economy will suffer if a housing bubble pops has been called "The Great White Short." U.S. crude prices were up 1.20 percent at $47.9 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tighten the oil market. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. At 9:25 a.m. ET (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3736 to the greenback, or 72.80 U.S. cents, down 0.6 percent, according to Reuters data. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3653 to C$1.3770. On Friday it hit its weakest in 14 months at C$1.3793. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.714 percent and the 10-year rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.618 percent. The 2-year yield fell 2.3 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent to a spread of -65.6 basis points, its widest gap since 2007. The market is expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest further next month but has largely given up on prospects of a hike this year from the Bank of Canada. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernard Orr)
HAMBURG, Germany, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe had not yet recovered from the financial crisis and the United States was not completely over it yet either. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)
* Stocks that could benefit from MSCI upgrade are top gainers