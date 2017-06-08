* Canadian dollar at C$1.3491, or 74.12 U.S. cents
* Bond prices little changed across the yield curve
TORONTO, June 8 The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Thursday, shaking
off lower oil prices, as investors assessed political
uncertainty and braced for comments from Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz.
The Bank of Canada will release its review of developments
in the financial system at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), followed
by a news conference with Poloz at 11:15 a.m. EDT. Investors
will weigh Poloz's assessment of the housing and mortgage
markets in light of recent troubles at non-bank lender Home
Capital.
New housing prices in Canada jumped 0.8 percent in April
from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, Statistics Canada
said. The data will undoubtedly fuel worries about a potential
housing bubble in Vancouver and Toronto, where prices rose the
most in 28 years.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies after the European Central Bank cut its forecasts for
inflation, weighing on the euro.
Gains for the greenback came ahead of testimony by former
U.S. FBI Director James Comey to a Senate committee. Prepared
testimony released on Wednesday was seen as containing few
surprises.
Results of a parliamentary election in Britain are also due.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to
one-month lows after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and
the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns
about an already oversupplied market.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.77 percent to $45.37 a
barrel.
At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.3491 to the greenback, or 74.12 U.S. cents,
up 0.1 percent.
The currency traded in a narrow range of C$1.3486 to
C$1.3522.
In other domestic data, seasonally adjusted housing starts
fell to 194,663 units in May from a revised 213,498 in April.
Canadian government bond prices were little changed across
the yield curve, with the two-year price flat to
yield 0.715 percent and the 10-year falling 1
Canadian cent to yield 1.41 percent.
On Tuesday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday in
nearly seven months at 1.373 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)