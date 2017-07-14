FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as oil prices rise, yield spreads narrow vs U.S.
July 14, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as oil prices rise, yield spreads narrow vs U.S.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2715, or 78.65 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the yield curve
    * Canada-U.S. 2-year spread hits narrowest since Aug. 18

    TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher on Friday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices
rose, while the gap between Canadian and U.S. bond yields
narrowed after weaker-than-expected U.S. data.
    The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S.
equivalent narrowed by 1.2 basis points to a spread of -14.4
basis points, its narrowest since Aug. 18.
    The narrower spread comes after the Bank of Canada raised
interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in seven years.
    The central bank will follow up with another increase in
October as it charts a course of gradual policy tightening, with
two more hikes expected next year, according to a Reuters poll
of primary dealers.                 
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed and
were on track for solid weekly gains following positive demand
signals, production issues in Nigeria and a reported decline in
inventory.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.43 percent to $46.28 a
barrel.
    At 9:10 a.m. ET (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2715 to the greenback, or 78.65 U.S. cents, up
0.1 percent.
    The currency traded in a range of C$1.2693 to C$1.2747. It
touched on Wednesday its strongest in nearly 13 months at
C$1.2681.
    The U.S. dollar        fell against a basket of major
currencies after data showed U.S. inflation in June was
unchanged from the previous month and retail sales unexpectedly
weakened, fueling doubts about an interest rate increase later
this year.              
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
rose 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.183 percent and the 10-year
            climbed 40 Canadian cents to yield 1.863 percent.
    On Thursday, the 2-year yield touched its highest since
September 2013 at 1.257 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

