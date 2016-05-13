* Canadian dollar at C$1.2900, or 77.52 U.S. cents
TORONTO, May 13 The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil fell and
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data supported the
greenback.
The currency has fallen more than 3 percent from a recent
10-month high of C$1.2461 as a wildfire in Alberta's oil sands
region weakened the outlook for Canada's economy. Economists say
second-quarter growth may slow to a standstill.
The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of
major currencies as retail sales in April recorded their biggest
increase in a year.
U.S. crude prices fell 1 percent to $46.22 a barrel
as the U.S. dollar strengthened.
At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) the Canadian dollar was
at C$1.2900 to the greenback, or 77.52 U.S. cents, weaker than
Thursday's close of C$1.2834, or 77.92 U.S. cents.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday will see
the devastation caused by a wildfire that tore through the
Alberta town of Fort McMurray and forced several oil sands
operations to shut down.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year down 0.5 of a
Canadian cent to yield 0.569 percent and the benchmark 10-year
up 18 Canadian cents to yield 1.300 percent.
