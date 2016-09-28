(Adds analyst quotes and details on OPEC deal, updates prices)
* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3109, or 76.28 U.S. cents
* Loonie touches its strongest since Friday at C$1.3087
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
* 10-year yield touches new historic low intraday at 0.915
percent
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Sept 28 The Canadian dollar
strengthened the most in nearly four weeks against its U.S.
counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices soared on a deal by major
oil producers to limit output.
U.S. crude oil futures settled up $2.38 at $47.05 a
barrel after sources told Reuters that the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries has struck a deal to limit crude
output at its policy meeting in November.
The OPEC news gave the Canadian dollar a boost after the
currency had been pressured recently by soft domestic data and
dovish comments from Bank of Canada Governor Poloz, said Amo
Sahota, director at Klarity FX.
The Canadian dollar ended at C$1.3109 to the
greenback, or 76.28 U.S. cents, much stronger than Tuesday's
close of C$1.3203, or 75.74 U.S. cents.
The currency's weakest level was C$1.3269, while it touched
its strongest since Friday at C$1.3087.
The loonie's 0.7 percent gain was the most since Sept. 2.
The U.S. government reported that U.S. core capital goods
orders rose for the third straight month in August, a positive
signal for the business investment outlook.
A pickup in U.S. business investment would improve the
outlook for Canada's non-energy exports.
However, the market will be cautious about buying much more
Canadian dollars ahead of domestic gross domestic product data
on Friday, Sahota said.
The economy is expected to have grown by 0.3 percent, which
would reinforce expectations that it rebounded in the third
quarter after contracting in the second.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve, with the two-year down 3.5 Canadian cents to
yield 0.516 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 11 Canadian cents to yield 0.978 percent.
Still, the 10-year yield earlier touched a new historic low
intraday at 0.915 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon and Sandra
Maler)