TORONTO, March 2 The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart in morning trade on Thursday,
shrugging off solid domestic economic growth data as lower oil
prices and increased bets on a U.S. interest rate hike weighed
on the loonie.
The Canadian economy grew at a 2.6 percent annualized rate
in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said, lifted by
consumer spending and a rebound in activity in the housing
market, while imports tumbled.
Economist polled by Reuters had expected 2 percent growth.
The currency briefly strengthened - moving from C$1.3385 to
the greenback just before the data to C$1.3352 soon after - and
then reverted to a weakening trend.
At 9:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3380 to the greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents,
weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.3335, or 74.99 U.S. cents,
which was the currency's weakest settlement since early January.
"For the Canadian dollar, we're not seeing a big response
yet, but I think it's fairly clear that this is supportive news
for the currency," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
The U.S. dollar has risen against a basket of currencies in
the last two sessions as a string of U.S. Federal Reserve
officials signal that rates may rise as soon as mid-March.
The loonie was also pressured by a decline in prices for
oil, a major Canadian export.
U.S. crude prices fell 1.5 percent to $53.02 a
barrel, while Brent lost 1.40 percent to $55.57 after
U.S. crude stocks hit an all-time high and official data showed
Russia did not cut its oil production in February.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year flat to yield 0.762
percent and the benchmark 10-year up 3 Canadian
cents to yield 1.684 percent. Prices for most other durations
were lower.
