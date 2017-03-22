* Canadian dollar at C$1.3382 or 74.73 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, March 22 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after oil prices hit their lowest level since November following data which showed U.S. crude inventories had risen faster than expected. U.S. crude prices were down 1.20 percent to $47.66 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.24 percent to $50.33. . Oil is one of Canada's leading exports. At 9:23 a.m. ET (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3382 to the greenback, or 74.73 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Tuesday of C$1.3359, or 74.86 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3348, while its weakest level was C$1.3409. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.78 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.682 percent. Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau will give an update on the country's fiscal deficit and is expected to flesh out plans to stimulate economic growth when he releases the federal government's budget later on Wednesday. Canada's inflation report for February is due on Friday. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by W Simon)