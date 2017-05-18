* Canadian dollar at C$1.3613, or 73.46 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, May 18 The Canadian dollar edged lower on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell, while political uncertainty in Washington weighed further on stocks. U.S. crude oil prices fell 1 percent to $48.58 on signs that the market remained well supplied with crude despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big exporters to curb production and support prices. A selloff in U.S. stocks looked set to extend into its second day as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his pro-growth agenda. Safe-haven currencies, such as the yen and the Swiss franc, have outperformed on the political uncertainty at the expense of commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, which are more sensitive to the outlook for global growth. At 9:23 a.m. ET (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3613 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, down 0.1 percent, according to Reuters data. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3582 TO C$1.3669. On Wednesday it touched its strongest in nearly three weeks at C$1.3573. Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to C$15.1 billion in March, led by buying of corporate instruments, Statistics Canada said. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 1 Canadian cents to yield 0.664 percent and the 10-year climbing 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.439 percent. Canadian inflation data for April and retail sales data for March are due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)