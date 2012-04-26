OTTAWA, April 26 A long-running Canadian legal
battle ended on Thursday when the Supreme Court declined to hear
a challenge to a government decision to allow Globalive to offer
wireless services in Canada despite its close ties to a foreign
company.
The decision was a setback for Public Mobile, a Globalive
rival that also offers a low-cost wireless service, and Canada's
telecoms regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission.
They had contended Globalive was under the control of
Egypt's Orascom Telecom Holding SAE, making the
upstart provider ineligible to operate in Canada, which
currently limits foreign ownership and control of telecoms
firms.
Orascom has since sold most of its assets, including its
interest in Globalive, to Russia's Vimpelcom Ltd.
In a seesaw battle, the government overruled the telecoms
regulator, the Federal Court overruled the government, and the
Federal Court of Appeal overturned that decision, siding with
Globalive and the government.
The case is close to being moot because of a government
announcement on March 14 that it would soon allow non-Canadians
to take control of telecoms carriers with a market share of 10
percent or less.
That would cover Globalive, which owns Wind Mobile, a
newcomer to the wireless business.
Three carriers - Rogers Communications Inc BCE
Inc.'s and Telus Corp - now dominate the
Canadian wireless industry.
The government is eager to encourage competition in Canada's
wireless industry, which boasts some of the world's highest
rates. It set aside airwaves for new entrants in the 2008
auction that brought in Globalive's Wind Mobile, Public Mobile
and third upstart Mobilicity.
Vimpelcom does not directly own shares in Globalive, but has
a third of the voting shares and two-thirds of the equity in a
holding company that the courts consider Canadian.
The name of the case is Public Mobile v. Globalive Wireless
Management Corp. et al. (F.C.) (Civil) (By Leave) (34418).
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Frank McGurty)