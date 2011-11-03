Nov 3 The small mining town of Kirkland Lake in
northern Ontario is booming as a surging gold price has pushed
companies to revive old mines. [ID:nN1E79I27O]
Here are some interesting facts about the town.
* The town was named after its adjoining lake, which was
filled in with mine tailings decades ago. The lake, since
dredged, is kept predominantly dry to avoid flooding mine
workings that extend up to 2.5 km (1.5 miles) beneath the
surface.
* The lake was named after Winnie Kirkland, a secretary at
the Ontario Department of Mines - another nearby lake was named
Winnie. Kirkland reportedly never visited the area and never
saw the lakes that bore her name.
* The town is just a few kilometers south of the Arctic
Watershed. Waters flowing south from this point flow into the
Saint Lawrence River and on to the Atlantic, while waters north
of this point flow into Hudson Bay and the Arctic Ocean.
* Gold was first discovered in Kirkland Lake around 1911.
Between 1911 and the 1990s, the seven mines along the town's
main strip produced more than 24 million ounces of gold, worth
more than $40 billion at today's price of over $1,700 an
ounce.
* The town won the nickname "The Mile of Gold" after a crew
building the main road used rocks from an ore pile instead of
from a waste rock pile. The error was discovered well after
much of the road work was already complete.
* Aptly enough, the first movie screened in the town was
reportedly Charlie Chaplin's classic, "The Gold Rush."
(Compiled by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman and Rob
Wilson)