Nov 3 The small mining town of Kirkland Lake in northern Ontario is booming as a surging gold price has pushed companies to revive old mines.

Here are some interesting facts about the town.

* The town was named after its adjoining lake, which was filled in with mine tailings decades ago. The lake, since dredged, is kept predominantly dry to avoid flooding mine workings that extend up to 2.5 km (1.5 miles) beneath the surface.

* The lake was named after Winnie Kirkland, a secretary at the Ontario Department of Mines - another nearby lake was named Winnie. Kirkland reportedly never visited the area and never saw the lakes that bore her name.

* The town is just a few kilometers south of the Arctic Watershed. Waters flowing south from this point flow into the Saint Lawrence River and on to the Atlantic, while waters north of this point flow into Hudson Bay and the Arctic Ocean.

* Gold was first discovered in Kirkland Lake around 1911. Between 1911 and the 1990s, the seven mines along the town's main strip produced more than 24 million ounces of gold, worth more than $40 billion at today's price of over $1,700 an ounce.

* The town won the nickname "The Mile of Gold" after a crew building the main road used rocks from an ore pile instead of from a waste rock pile. The error was discovered well after much of the road work was already complete.

* Aptly enough, the first movie screened in the town was reportedly Charlie Chaplin's classic, "The Gold Rush."