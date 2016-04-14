VANCOUVER, April 14 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp
Inc said on Thursday that a worker at its Marlin mine in
Guatemala was missing after being trapped underground by a rock
fall.
The Vancouver-based company said first responders have been
dispatched to the scene and operations suspended.
"We are coordinating with first responders and the relevant
authorities and will fully cooperate with the ongoing
investigation to determine the cause of the accident," Chief
Executive David Garofalo said in a statement.
Marlin, located some 300 kms (180 miles) northwest of
Guatemala City, produced 168,600 ounces of gold in 2015. It had
been a large open pit and an underground operation, but output
has declined in recent years as production has moved entirely
underground.
