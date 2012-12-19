* Ottawa caps railways' grain revenue
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 19 Canada ruled on
Wednesday the country's two big railways, Canadian National
Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
earned too much money from hauling grain in the 2011/12 crop
year, and ordered them to pay close to C$700,000.
The railways exceeded their government-mandated caps on
revenue from moving western grain by less than 0.1 percent, the
Canadian Transportation Agency said.
The Canadian government implemented the grain revenue cap in
the 1990s after it eliminated a subsidy for grain movement by
rail called the Crow Rate. The cap applies to revenue the
railways earn by moving grain from the Western Canadian crop
belt to ports.
CN's grain revenue was C$240,185 higher than its cap of
nearly C$543 million, while CP's revenue came in $400,132 above
its cap of about C$494 million.
The companies have 30 days to repay the excess, plus five
percent penalties. The money goes to the Western Grains Research
Foundation.
CN and CP spokesmen could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The railways moved 33.1 million tonnes of grain from Western
Canada in 2011/12, which was 6.2 percent higher than the
previous year's volume.