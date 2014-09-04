WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 4 Canadian grain
marketer CWB said on Thursday it will build a third grain
elevator on the western Prairies, as the former Wheat Board
pieces together a crop-handling network.
Winnipeg-based CWB will build an elevator that can store
42,000 tonnes of grain near Pasqua, Saskatchewan. It expects the
elevator, adjacent to a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
line with the ability to load 134 rail cars, to open in January
2016.
The elevator is the latest project to expand Western
Canada's grain-handling capacity, including country elevators
and port terminals, as Canadian farmers increase production.
Richardson International Ltd, Cargill Ltd and
Viterra have also announced building projects.
Viterra said last week that it would build a grain terminal
at Ste. Agathe, Manitoba, near the company's canola-crushing
plant.
Ottawa stripped the former Wheat Board of its western wheat
and barley marketing monopoly in 2012 and agreed to guarantee
CWB's borrowings until it is sold or develops a plan to be
self-sustaining by 2016.
CWB is also building elevators at Colonsay, Saskatchewan,
and Bloom, Manitoba, and acquired in the past year Great
Sandhills Terminal and Prairie West Terminal in Saskatchewan,
Mission Terminal at Thunder Bay, Ontario, and a terminal at
Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.
