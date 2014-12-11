WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Canadian grain
handler Richardson International said on Thursday that it will
build a new grain elevator in Dauphin, Manitoba, to replace its
current facility.
The new elevator will store 25,000 tonnes of grains and
oilseeds, including storage at existing steel bins, and
accommodate loading of 104 rail cars, the company said in a
statement.
Construction will start in April 2015 and wrap up by August
2016. The privately held company said it will build a temporary
receiving and shipping system in Dauphin for use during
construction.
Rivals CWB, Cargill Ltd and Viterra Inc
have also announced building projects to accommodate
larger crop production in Western Canada.
