WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Canadian grain handler Richardson International said on Thursday that it will build a new grain elevator in Dauphin, Manitoba, to replace its current facility.

The new elevator will store 25,000 tonnes of grains and oilseeds, including storage at existing steel bins, and accommodate loading of 104 rail cars, the company said in a statement.

Construction will start in April 2015 and wrap up by August 2016. The privately held company said it will build a temporary receiving and shipping system in Dauphin for use during construction.

Rivals CWB, Cargill Ltd and Viterra Inc have also announced building projects to accommodate larger crop production in Western Canada. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan Crosby)