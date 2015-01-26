(Adds comments from CN, CP and agriculture minister, paragraphs
7-9)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 26 Canada's two big
railways are failing to meet demand for moving grain from farms
to ports and North American buyers, despite government
intervention, a report by a coalition of farmer and industry
groups said on Monday.
In November, Ottawa extended the requirement that Canadian
National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
ship a minimum volume of grain per week, but reduced the
amount in light of 2014's smaller harvest.
Ottawa imposed larger minimum volumes in March after a
record-large 2013 harvest and a frigid winter bogged down crop
shipments.
The new data was compiled from grain companies by QGI
Consulting for the Ag Transport Coalition. It showed that,
despite Ottawa's moves, from Aug. 1 through Dec. 27 the railways
failed to supply 11,461 hopper cars ordered, representing 11
percent of demand. The railways also supplied only half of
shippers' orders in the week for which the cars were ordered.
"The important conclusion here is the railways have not at
any point this year been able to meet shipper demand for
capacity," said Greg Cherewyk, chief operating officer of Pulse
Canada, one of the coalition's member groups.
The data takes into account shippers' orders canceled
because of capping by the railways of how many they would accept
within set time periods.
Canadian National is moving grain at a record pace in the
2014/15 crop marketing year, spotting 16 percent more grain
hopper cars in Western Canada to date than it did at the same
time in the previous year, said spokesman Mark Hallman. Spotting
means placing a rail car in position for loading or unloading.
In the weeks leading up to Dec. 27, the grain supply chain
was affected by space issues at Port Metro Vancouver, delayed
vessels and adverse weather, said CP spokesman Jeremy Berry.
Although grain is moving ahead of last year's pace,
improvements are needed through the supply chain, said
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz. The government launched an
arms-length review last year of its transportation policies and
regulations.
The coalition's data is measured differently than the
government's volume thresholds, factoring out certain
commodities such as canola oil, said Wade Sobkowich, executive
director of the Western Grain Elevator Association, which
represents companies including Cargill Ltd and
Richardson International.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Andre Grenon and Jonathan Oatis)