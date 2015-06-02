By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 1 Global Grain Group
(G3), which is taking control of grain handler CWB, has agreed
to acquire a long-term lease at Port Metro Vancouver, paving the
way for the first new grain terminal in nearly 50 years at
Canada's busiest port, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The high-efficiency grain terminal would cost roughly C$500
million ($400 million) and ramp up competition in the world's
No. 2 wheat exporting country, as CWB becomes a stronger player
against Richardson International, Viterra Inc and
Cargill Ltd.
New capacity to store crops at the port would also create
opportunities to funnel more Canadian wheat and canola to Asia.
G3, a joint venture of U.S.-based Bunge Ltd and Saudi
Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC), will acquire
the lease to West Lynnterm on the North Shore of Burrard Inlet,
from Western Stevedoring, which currently operates a break bulk
facility there, said the source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly.
Western Stevedoring will become a minority partner in the
grain terminal, which is subject to a feasibility study that
could take four to six months, the source said.
The deal is expected to be announced early Tuesday.
Spokespersons for CWB and Bunge could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The terminal, which would be serviced by Canadian National
Railway Co, would still need to clear regulatory
hurdles to proceed.
In April, G3 said it would buy a C$250 million controlling
stake in CWB, known for decades as the Canadian Wheat Board,
which until 2012 controlled most of Western Canada's milling
wheat and malting barley.
CWB, now a private grain handler, earlier acquired port
facilities to move crops east from the Prairies to the Atlantic
Ocean, but lacked the means to ship significant volumes off the
West Coast.
China and Japan were the two largest importers of canola
from Canada in 2013-14, and Japan was the second-biggest
Canadian wheat importer.
The last new grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver was
built in 1968, although another terminal was reconstructed after
an explosion in 1979.
Once G3 takes control this summer, CWB is expected to build
or acquire more country elevators to collect crops on the
western Canadian Prairies, especially in Alberta.
Cargill and Richardson International also handle grain on
the North Shore. Richardson is scheduled to complete an
expansion of its terminal this year.
($1 = 1.2527 Canadian dollars)
