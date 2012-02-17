OTTAWA Feb 17 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday he was cautiously optimistic that European leaders would resolve the Greek debt crisis next week.

Flaherty spoke to Business News Network television from Rome where he met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, and noted that finance ministers from the G20 industrialized and emerging economies would meet in Mexico City Feb 25-26.

"In the meantime we're cautiously optimistic that there'll be a solution to the situation in Greece next week, before we get to Mexico City, which will be finally an accomplishment that in our view should have been done some time ago," Flaherty told BNN.

"It's very important that that get done, that the firewall be adequate and that this problem in the euro zone be contained." (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)