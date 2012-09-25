* This variant rarely spreads to humans - ministry
* Food safety is not an issue - ministry
OTTAWA, Sept 25 A Canadian man has been infected
with an H1N1 variant influenza virus after having had close
contact with pigs, a senior health official for the province of
Ontario said on Tuesday.
"I would like to reassure Ontarians that this variant
influenza virus rarely spreads from animals to humans.
Subsequent human-to-human transmission is also rare," Arlene
King, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said in a
statement. An influenza virus that normally circulates in
animals is referred to as a variant virus when it infects
humans. In such cases it is labeled H1N1v.
"I would also like to stress that this is not a food safety
issue; the consumption of properly cooked pork continues to be
safe. Proper cooking of meats, including pork, kills all
bacteria and viruses," King said.
H1N1 is a swine flu virus responsible for a pandemic in 2009
that began in the United States and Mexico and spread around the
world in six weeks. It rocked the global pork trade when about a
dozen countries temporarily restricted Canadian pork imports
after the virus spread to a pig farm in the province of Alberta.
"The identification of this case is the result of the
strength of our current surveillance system here in Ontario,"
King said. "It is not an unexpected occurrence, and there have
been a number of human infections with variant influenza viruses
in the United States over the past year."
The Canadian resident is being treated in a hospital in
southwestern Ontario.
Tori Gass, a spokeswoman for the Ontario health ministry
said he recently came into contact with swine in Canada and the
United States, but officials are still investigating where he
would have contracted the virus.
Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said in an
interview that the government would take steps to reassure its
export markets. Canada is the world's biggest exporter of live
hogs, mostly to the United States, and the third-largest pork
shipper.
"The biggest thing is we always tell people in Canada our
food supply is safe, and the Americans work with us in that
regard," Ritz said. "We're very much integrated when it comes to
the meat sectors back and forth across our borders. We work
together on these issues all the time."
The case is unlikely to cause the same backlash against
Canada by pork importers that it did in 2009, said Martin Rice,
executive director of the Canadian Pork Council.
"H1N1 sends off alarm bells in certain people's minds simply
because of their recollection, but by no means is this looked at
as something that will evolve into a big health undertaking that
would have implications for trade," he said.