* Hackers broke into Canadian software manufacturer
* Canada deciding whether to approve big China takeover bid
OTTAWA, Sept 28 Canada said it was aware hackers
had breached security at a domestic manufacturer of software
used by big energy companies, but declined to comment on a
report that a Chinese group could be responsible.
Calgary-based Telvent, which is owned by France's Schneider
Electric SA, warned customers about the attack, which
hit operations in the United States, Canada and Spain, the cyber
security news site KrebsOnSecurity.com reported on Wednesday.
"The Canadian Cyber Incident Response Centre is aware of
this incident and is already working with stakeholders in
government and the private sector," public safety ministry
spokesman Jean-Paul Duval said in an e-mail late on Thursday.
KrebsOnSecurity.com cited experts who said digital
fingerprints left during the attack pointed to Chinese hackers.
If a Chinese group were involved it could complicate matters
for Canada's Conservative government, which is deciding whether
to approve a landmark $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd
for oil producer Nexen Inc.
Some legislators are wary of the proposed takeover, in part
because of what they say are China's unfair business practices.
Duval, citing operational reasons, declined to comment when
asked whether Canada thought Chinese hackers were responsible.
"We can tell you that the government of Canada is working to
protect Canada's cyber networks, identify vulnerabilities and
intrusions, and to defend against malicious cyber activity," he
said.
An organization that regulates U.S. electric utilities is
looking into the breach at Telvent, which makes software that
energy companies use to manage production and distribution of
electricity. Telvent acknowledged a breach had taken place but
gave few details.
China is often cited as a suspect in various hacking attacks
on companies in the United States and other nations. Beijing
dismisses allegations it is involved.
The Canadian Cyber Incident Response Centre monitors cyber
threats and coordinates the national response to cyber security
incidents.