CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower as oil prices fall

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3338, or 74.97 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve TORONTO, March 23 The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell but the loonie traded in a narrow range as investors awaited a vote on a U.S. healthcare replacement later in the day. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, hovered above four-month lows, with a recovery reined in by investor concerns that Organization of