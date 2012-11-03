* Says Canada open to investment but wants reciprocity
* Speaks on eve of trip to India, Philippines, Hong Kong
* Backdrop is Chinese and Malaysian bids for energy firms
OTTAWA, Nov 3 Prime Minister Stephen Harper, in
some of his toughest remarks on foreign investment yet, signaled
a willingness to block foreign purchases of Canadian companies
if other countries are not open to Canadian investment.
Speaking on the eve of a trip to India and other parts of
Asia, Harper said in an interview published in Saturday's
Postmedia newspapers that Canada as a general rule welcomes
foreign investment.
"The real issue, as we go to places like India - and I think
that Canadians recognize what the real issue is, not the
openness of Canada to foreign investment, because Canada is very
open," he said.
"The real issue is, are we going to get that reciprocal
openness in other countries? And that's the real challenge. You
know, we could block a whole lot more investments than we are
and be still one of the most open regimes in the world."
Harper's Nov. 3-11 trip to India, the Philippines and Hong
Kong comes against the backdrop of two major bids by Asian
state-owned enterprises to buy Canadian energy firms.
The prime minister has said his government would lay out a
general framework when it decides on these bids, and this will
be "fairly soon," but it is increasingly clear that reciprocity
will figure prominently in the guidelines.
He was asked if the waters would be muddied as he promotes
Canadian business while leaving it uncertain if Canada is open
to foreign investment, with these major decisions pending.
Speaking of Canada's openness, he said: "I don't think
that's a serious issue. Obviously, these individual decisions
are serious decisions. The government will take them seriously.
But the real issue as we go to India is making sure that in the
long term Canadian businesses have the opportunity to set up and
to prosper in India as well."
Late on Friday, Canada extended to Dec. 10 its review of a
$15.1 billion bid made in July by China's CNOOC Ltd
for Canadian energy producer Nexen Inc. Reuters had
reported on Wednesday that an extension was
likely.
Canada temporarily blocked Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas' C$5.17 billion ($5.17 billion) bid for gas producer
Progress Energy Resources on Oct. 20, giving it 30 days
to make new representations to the government.
Officials say Harper has taken the opportunity of every
meeting with Chinese leaders to point out the need to make
economic benefits flow in both directions. Ottawa is
particularly eager to see Beijing demonstrate its openness to
Canadian investment in China.
Canada has twice made final decisions turning down foreign
investments, both under Harper. In 2010, it rejected BHP
Billiton's $39 billion bid for Potash Corp
, the world's largest fertilizer maker.
A year earlier, it blocked a $1.325 billion U.S. offer for a
satellite unit of MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates.
"This government, as a general rule, welcomes foreign
investment. We do review it and there are occasions on which -
two, to be precise - we have turned down foreign investments,"
Harper said.
"But obviously we have a general policy, but we're
determined to make sure that while we welcome foreign investment
that we make sure that it's in the best interest of this
country."