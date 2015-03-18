MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 18 The Canadian government is not planning on taking any immediate action to try to rein in the country's robust housing market, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

Canada's financial institutions remain very well capitalized, while default rates are extremely low, Harper said.

"I'm not saying I'm unconcerned but we are watching it. We're not planning to take any immediate action," he said. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, writing by Leah Schnurr)