UPDATE 3-Japan business mood brightens as recovery broadens - BOJ tankan
* Big firms expect to increase capex by 0.6 pct in FY2017 (Adds context, detail)
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 18 The Canadian government is not planning on taking any immediate action to try to rein in the country's robust housing market, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.
Canada's financial institutions remain very well capitalized, while default rates are extremely low, Harper said.
"I'm not saying I'm unconcerned but we are watching it. We're not planning to take any immediate action," he said. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, writing by Leah Schnurr)
* Big firms expect to increase capex by 0.6 pct in FY2017 (Adds context, detail)
TOKYO, April 3 Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Monday following gains by U.S. Treasuries, although shorter-dated debt sagged with the Bank of Japan set to buy less of the maturities at its regular operations in April.