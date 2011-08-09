OTTAWA Aug 9 The trillions of dollars that
have been lost on markets recently are "market noise" that
should not sidetrack fundamental work on expanding trade and
jobs, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.
"It's way too easy to focus on the trillions that seem to
be made or lost from movements on markets. What really matters
is what we are doing here," he told reporters in Brazil in the
middle of a Latin American tour.
"And that is focusing on mid-term and longer-term
opportunities to create wealth, to create trade, to create
enterprise, to create jobs."
Harper said, in remarks televised in Canada, that such a
focus had brought results for both Brazil and Canada.
"That's been the basis of our success to this point. It has
been not ignoring the market trends and not ignoring the market
fluctuations, but it has been to create good fundamentals, to
focus on those fundamentals and to focus on a clear long-term
strategy to create jobs and wealth," he said.
"That's what we're doing here, that's what we're doing here
today, and that's what we've got to continue doing,
notwithstanding all the noise out there on international
markets."
